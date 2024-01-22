Children’s toy sparks outrage among parents online: ‘Why waste your money on this’

“My daughter wanted one of these and I was like, ‘No, absolutely not.'”

Redditors were shocked by a recent post that displayed the amount of waste a single toy produces. The toy featured in the post is a plastic cauldron that generates a significant amount of unnecessary waste by using plastic packaging and synthetic materials to make the cauldron smoke.

“So, you use it once, and end up with an empty plastic cauldron, plush toy, and tons of disposable plastic packaging,” commented one Redditor. “I don’t know how much it cost, but it’s not worth the money.”

“My daughter wanted one of these and I was like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ The toy packaging waste is out of control. So much plastic that isn’t recyclable even,” responded one parent.

Many children’s toys are made of nonbiodegradable materials, such as plastic. On top of that, the packaging used for these toys is typically single-use plastics. When discarded, these plastic toys and their packaging end up polluting the ocean or piling up in a landfill.

Plastic waste has become a crisis across the globe, and the toy industry is the most plastic-intensive sector in the world. In the U.S., 90% of the purchased toys are made of plastic.

The waste from these plastic toys is not the only problem. Producing plastic products relies on dirty energy that contributes to the planet’s rising temperatures. As a result, both the production and use of plastic are detrimental to the environment.

Luckily, there are ways you can reduce your and your children’s plastic intake. Wooden toys are a great alternative to plastic products that are not only cost-effective but also better for the environment and your kids.

“I’d be interested in something like this if they could figure out ways to make it all recyclable,” wrote another user.

“Honestly kids will play with anything you give them,” commented one user. “Why waste your money on this when your child can use their imagination?”

