Experts sound alarm after discovering what's really inside children's mattresses: 'We were really shocked'

Many kids' mattresses are filled with toxic chemicals that can seep into the air, be inhaled and ingested, and get absorbed into the skin.

High chemical levels in children's mattresses are alarming and sparking concern among parents and health advocates.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, researchers conducted a study measuring chemical levels in the air around the beds of children under age 4. In an accompanying study, researchers assessed chemicals in 16 kids' mattress brands and found disturbing levels of chemicals in each.

The researchers worked with the Green Science Policy Institute in California and published their findings in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Children's mattresses frequently contain highly toxic phthalates, ultraviolet filters, and flame retardants. These chemicals lift off the mattresses and seep into the air. The researchers observed that a sleeping child's weight and warmth can increase this chemical release.

"We were really shocked to find what was in the mattresses," study co-author Miriam Diamond said, per the Guardian. "The kids are getting quite a dose of this stuff."

Why are mattress chemicals concerning?

The chemicals in children's mattresses are concerning because they are associated with serious health issues, including neurological damage, cancer, early puberty, and hormone disruption. These chemicals are also linked to lower IQ and reproductive harm.

Companies produce mattresses with these chemicals to make materials bend, prevent deterioration, and avoid fires. However, experts wonder if they might be doing more harm than good.

Phthalate levels in several studied mattresses exceeded upper limits in the U.S. There are no U.S. flame-retardant limits.

Meanwhile, some firefighters say that flame retardants haven't been properly tested for safety, are ineffective, and cause dangerous levels of toxic exposure.

What's being done about toxic mattresses?

Studies like this help hold mattress companies accountable for what they put into their products. Advocates are calling on manufacturers to stop using toxic chemicals in their mattresses for the sake of children and overall public health.

As an individual, you can take control of what you and your kids sleep on by thoroughly researching mattresses before you buy one. There are sustainable, nontoxic mattresses available that don't contain flame retardants or that use alternative materials, such as wool. There are also 100% natural mattresses made from tree sap.

If you choose a mattress made from cotton or other natural materials, it's less likely to have phthalates. To avoid chemicals, it's best to avoid mattresses that contain PVC, vinyl, polyurethane foam, and chemical flame retardants.

Look for a Global Organic Textile Standard or Global Organic Latex Standard certification when mattress shopping.

Additionally, you can reduce mattress chemical exposure by cleaning and deodorizing your mattress with natural, homemade solutions. Simple, natural ingredients such as baking soda and lavender work well to refresh your mattress without harmful chemicals.

