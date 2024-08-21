Homeowner shares simple, single-ingredient hack to deodorize and refresh your mattress: 'I ... highly recommend'

Going to sleep on fresh sheets is great, but there's an overlooked element of your bed that could use some attention too: your mattress. Keeping your mattress fresh helps extend its life, saving you money in the long run, and a TikTok user has an easy hack to get the job done.

The scoop

Love of Earth Co.(@loveofearthco) shared a video with a simple recipe for deodorizing your mattress with a few items from around your home.

To make the "zero waste lavender mattress refresher," you just need to combine half a cup of baking soda and two tablespoons of fresh lavender petals in a mason jar, then seal it and shake it to mix. Swap the mason jar lid for a cotton mesh bag over the opening, secure it with a rubber band, and then shake the mixture onto your bare mattress.

"I also highly recommend shaking this on your pillows as well," says the narrator, explaining that it's best to do the hack while your sheets are in the wash, allowing it to sit and work its magic.

Then, before you remake your bed in full, simply vacuum up any excess powder, and your mattress is freshened for a good night's sleep.

How it's working

Baking soda is one of nature's true miracle compounds, able to clean myriad objects, including fruits and veggies. The lavender in the mix is a nice addition for scent (and a great way to utilize a plant from your own garden if you have one). But it's not necessary, as the real workhorse is the baking soda, which absorbs odors.

A report from McGill University explained how baking soda works, using an example from the refrigerator. When butter goes bad, it releases butyric acid, which puts out a strong smell, but that can be neutralized by a base like baking soda, scientific name sodium bicarbonate. When the two meet, it forms sodium butyrate, which has no smell because it's not a volatile compound.

You more than likely already have baking soda around the house, making the hack a cost-effective way to clean while also limiting harsh chemicals in your home from conventional cleaners. Not buying a new product also means you're likely limiting buying cleaners that come in plastic packaging, cutting down on trash and eventually landfill space.

Amerisleep recommends doing this kind of mattress refresh to cut down not only on odors but also on dead skin cells, dust mites, and other allergens, which can impact your health and the health of your mattress.

What people are saying

People in the video's comment section raved about the simple hack.

"Can't wait to try!" one person wrote.

Another added that they were ready to add the OP to their follow list for more tips.

A commenter asked what they could use if they didn't have any lavender, and the OP suggested roses, chamomile, eucalyptus, or "any dried flower you enjoy the smell of!"

