Homeowner shares inside look at otherworldly tiny home: 'Straight out of a magical fairytale movie'

TikToker Chloe Barcelou (@chloebarcelou) lives like a princess, but not in a castle — in a tiny house on wheels.

"I live in this tiny house on wheels with my partner Brandon, which we made mostly from recycled and salvaged materials," Chloe says, showing off her stunning home. "Also tons of yard sale, junk yard, and thrift store finds."

The outside of the 300-square-foot home screams steampunk, with black and brown panels adorned with golden trim. Inside, Chloe's house has chandeliers, painted ceilings, antique furniture, and other thrifted and restored finds.

Whether you're turning a home depot shed into an apartment or hauling a 20-foot tiny home on wheels, tiny home living looks different for everyone, and it has its pros and cons.

Tiny homes are far more affordable than regular homes, and some can travel the country with you. Expect your utility bill to be cheaper, too, especially for air conditioning and heating costs. If you incorporate solar panels or other self-sufficient upgrades, tiny home living can significantly reduce your carbon pollution, too.

But as the name suggests, space can be limited. Storage needs to be a priority, and even then, a tiny home can only hold so much. One positive of this aspect, though, is that tiny homes help owners limit their purchases to things they truly need.

Commenters couldn't believe their eyes, with one user calling it "straight out of a magical fairytale movie."

"This is the most beautiful and whimsical little tiny home I've ever seen," another wrote.

"I am really in disbelief something this beautiful can really exist," a third commented. "I've never ever seen anything like your home. Spectacular!"

