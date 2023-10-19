Hack expert shows simple method for endlessly cloning tomato plants: ‘He found the infinite tomato glitch’

One TikToker just figured out how to give you an infinite supply of fresh tomatoes — and it comes at an impressively low cost.

The scoop

Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) is an author and TikToker who uses his platform to share a variety of life hacks. From gardening to cleaning to skincare, Adamjan seemingly covers it all.

In one of his videos, Adamjan clues viewers in on how to clone their tomato plants.

Sounds crazy, right? Turns out, it’s actually pretty simple.

Adamjan advises viewers to look closely between the stem of the plant and the leaf for a second stem growing.

If you see this, you can cut it off and place it in water. In just a few days, the stem will begin growing roots, and you’ll be able to transplant it into its own soil pot.

“As your tomato plant keeps growing you can repeat the process and end up with a bunch of roots and a bunch of tomatoes,” Adamjan explains.

How it’s helping

This hack makes gardening not only convenient but also way more affordable.

Instead of needing to buy multiple plants, you could buy just one, designate a reasonably-sized area for planting, and let your tomatoes grow freely, cloning them as they grow. As you build up your tomato garden, check out this article for how you can make your soil ideal for tomatoes using your leftover eggshells.

This hack is great for creating an affordable garden, but it comes with other benefits, too. Growing your own produce helps to cut down on pollution.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, the agricultural industry is one of the top contributors to air pollution, making up 11% of the world’s carbon pollution. Along with that, produce from the grocery store is often packaged in plastic, and in America, approximately 85% of plastics are sent to landfills instead of being recycled.

By utilizing Adamjan’s method, you’ll be helping to cut back on pollution while giving yourself affordable and convenient access to fresh produce.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters on the post couldn’t believe how easy the hack was.

“Are you a sorcerer?” asked one user, while another said, “He found the infinite tomato glitch.”

Others were inspired to give it a try. “Doing this with my heirloom tomato!” commented one viewer.

