Home repair pro shares simple tips to stop your toilet from wasting water: 'Very helpful'

A home repair pro has shown how a few tweaks to a toilet can help save water.

The scoop

"Today I'm going to tell you about two adjustments you can make on your toilet that may help it stop running," Mike Klimek (@MikeKlimek) said in the video's intro.

The first was to lower the fill valve float. Often, toilets are set to fill too high, resulting in excess water going down the fill tube. A simple hand adjustment on a nearby rod can lower the valve float so the toilet tank stops filling earlier after a flush.

The other suggestion Mike had was to shorten the chain on the flapper. This chain connects the toilet flush lever to the flapper, which blocks water from moving from the tank to the toilet bowl.

Often, excessive slack in this chain can get in the way of the flapper, breaking the seal and causing a continual release of water into the bowl. This can be fixed by cutting the chain or simply wrapping it around the lever.

How it's helping

Cutting water waste is a handy way to reduce home utility bills. Responsible water use is also helpful to your local supply.

As droughts increase in intensity due to rising atmospheric pollution, many communities have had to ration water. Managing leaks can help minimize wasted water when there's not a lot to go around.

There are plenty of other ways to manage toilet leaks. Other plumbers have suggested methods to replace toilet flappers and gaskets, and how to use food coloring to figure if or where a leak is happening.

What everyone's saying

A well-functioning toilet is something everyone can appreciate. YouTube commenters were thankful for Mike's plumbing advice.

"Thank you! Very helpful," said one community member.

"It worked!" said another.

