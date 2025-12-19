Handyman demonstrates money-saving tips to fix common toilet problem: 'Better and cheaper than calling a plumber'

Professional and TikTok-famous handyman Gator (@jmg8tor) has a quick tip for anyone having trouble with their toilet running loudly or for too long in a few simple steps.

The scoop

"I'm gonna show you the quickest, fastest way to fix a loud or running toilet," Gator says. "You can do it in probably five minutes or less. You probably don't need any tools."

Gator shows off a model he made of the inside of a toilet tank with a fill valve and flush valve setup. All you need is a new fill valve, which controls when water fills the tank and costs about $10.

First, make sure to turn off the water to your toilet. Then, flush it until the water gets to the bottom of your tank. Disconnect the refill tube that connects the flush valve to the fill valve.

Next, loosen the lock ring at the bottom of your fill valve, and note the height of the ring on the shank from the bottom of the tank. Now, remove the top half of the fill valve.

Finally, take your new fill valve, the same design as the old one, remove the bottom connection half, and put the new top half on the shank. Tighten the lock ring at the same height as before, after which you just reconnect your refill tube and turn the water back on. You should be all set to flush quietly and quickly.

How it's helping

Fixing simple plumbing issues yourself saves money compared to hiring a professional. One TikTok commenter said they paid a plumber almost $500 for the same issue.

Sealing leaks and running toilets also prevents wasted water, which raises utility bills.

As droughts spread worldwide, reservoirs have dipped to historical lows, prompting some communities, like in Tehran, to resort to water rationing. Keeping a tight seal on leaks helps preserve a precious resource that keeps us cool.

Managing leaks at home yourself can help you learn lifelong skills that can save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users in the comments were shocked at how easy it is.

"Bro I was disconnecting the entire fill valve and replacing it. Unbelievable," one said.

Another agreed: "That's so easy. I pulled the whole dang thing apart when I did it a few weeks ago."

"Perfect demonstration!!" another commented. "Better and cheaper than calling a plumber!!"

