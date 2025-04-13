Plumber shares 5-minute fix for common household issue: 'It worked'

A running toilet is a surefire way to ruin your day, but before you spend money calling a plumber or replacing it, you might be able to repair it yourself. A plumber on TikTok shared a five-minute fix that anyone can do.

The scoop

The TikTok account Morgan Inspection Services (@morganinspectionservices) explains that if your toilet fill valve won't shut off, fixing it is simple and requires no special equipment or purchase.

After shutting off the water supply, he first demonstrates how to do it with a valve that's not installed, so it's easier to see. He takes the viewer through each step, beginning with disconnecting the control rod, and then shows how to remove the cap. More often than not, the culprit is a damaged seal underneath the cap. If there is no damage, the video instructs the viewer to merely rinse it off and replace it. However, if there is tearing or visible damage, you'll have to spend the princely sum of $5 to purchase a new one.

The last step is placing a cup over the valve and letting the water run for five seconds. Then, replace the seal inside the cap, put it back, reconnect the valve arm, turn the water back on, and you're good to go — literally.

How it's helping

From an environmental perspective, it's always better to fix rather than replace. Of course, that mantra applies to just about everything. For instance, as much as an electric vehicle is preferable to a gas-powered car, it's still better to run that old Corolla for a few more years before trading it in, as ABC reported. The quick turnaround of products, even emission-free ones, is a major cause of harmful pollution. Getting more from your goods before replacing them is the best move for the planet and your wallet.

Repairing broken appliances also keeps them out of landfills, and less overall consumption means less resource extraction for new appliances. By extending the lifespan of a device through repair, fewer raw materials are needed to make new ones.

Meanwhile, this toilet repair conserves fresh water — a limited resource.

What everyone's saying

The comment section had a handful of grateful viewers for whom the simple fix worked wonders.

"IT WORKEDDDD!! Thank You!!" was one of the more ebullient responses. Another commenter simply said, "Thanks man, it worked."

"Bless you! It worked" was another typical comment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.