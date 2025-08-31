Handyman shares simple tips to fix common toilet issues: 'So easy'

Florida handyman Gator (@jmg8tor) recently ran through the process of making two major toilet repairs for his TikTok followers.

The scoop

"You've got a toilet that randomly runs, or it won't shut off, or it's loud when it fills back up? Things like that? I'm going to show you how to fix that, okay?" says Gator at the start of the video.

Gator says if your toilet is running randomly, it's likely the flapper that's the issue. It creates a seal over the pipe that connects the toilet's water tank to the bowl. If the seal is worn down, water may constantly leak into the bowl, causing the tank to continually refill to replenish it.

A new flapper only costs a few bucks and can be easily removed by the two hooks connected to the flush valve and the chain connected to the handle lever.

The other major part of the toilet is the fill valve, which controls when water fills the toilet tank. Removing the fill valve is as simple as loosening the nut connecting it to the toilet and the other connecting it to the water line. A new fill valve typically costs between $8 and $25, according to Gator.

When installing the new one, set its height to match the old fill valve. After putting in the new fill valve and reconnecting the nut and water line, there will be a post you can rotate that sets the maximum water fill. You'll want to set this just below the top of the flush valve.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

How it's helping

Managing leaks at home can help you waste less water. This means saving money on your monthly utility bills, but it's also good for your community. As droughts spread worldwide, reservoirs have dipped to historical lows, causing some communities to resort to water rationing. Keeping a tight seal on leaks helps preserve a precious resource.

Furthermore, knowing how to make these repairs yourself saves you money by avoiding the need to hire someone to make them for you.

What everyone's saying

Gator's TikTok followers were deeply appreciative of the plumbing advice.

"These demos are so good!! It makes it so easy to understand!!!" said one community member.

"Thank you from this fiercely independent woman who doesn't want to ask for help," replied another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.