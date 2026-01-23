Woman shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Always perfect'

If you're looking for a way to upcycle household waste and you're a gardener who starts seedlings, you can use old toilet paper tubes and kill two birds with one stone.

TikToker learntogrow (@learntogrow1) shows users how to turn toilet paper tubes into mini pots where seedlings thrive.

The scoop

The video demonstrates how to quickly and easily turn the tubes into mini pots to start your seeds. Once constructed, all you have to do is fill the tubes with dirt, put seeds on top, and mist daily.

"To prevent mold growth, ensure the area you're growing your plants in has good ventilation. You can place a fan if necessary. Water as needed when the top of the soil is dry to touch to avoid saturation," the OP wrote in the video's caption.

Once sprouted, the seeds are ready for planting.

"Remove the cardboard first before transplanting the seedlings as it can tie up nitrogen temporarily in the soil," the OP further instructed in the caption. "The soil microbes need nitrogen to decompose carbon. You can compost the cardboard after the seedlings are transplanted."

How it's helping

In addition to allowing you to reuse packaging, which keeps it out of landfills, this hack saves you money on the usual accoutrements needed to start seedlings.

It also helps you create a garden, which the Mayo Clinic explained can increase your activity level, improve your diet, and help you get outside more often. If you garden alongside your friends and neighbors, it might even improve your social life. Some researchers have also found that it may lower your risk of cancer.

These are all benefits that most want to see in their lives, and it's easier to reap them when the cost of starting a garden is lowered by reusing items you already have around the house.

Other gardeners similarly use old egg cartons, packing paper, and empty yogurt cups as containers for starting seeds.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were thankful for and excited about the hack.

"This is always perfect for seedlings," one wrote.

"Such an easy idea!!" added another.

