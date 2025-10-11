Pet owner shares clever hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'That is awesome'

Keeping a cat entertained is an unending task, but one TikToker has a unique hack that uses something you probably have at home: toilet paper tubes. Armed with the old tubes, tape, and some cat treats, she created an enrichment toy her cat seemed to love.

The scoop

In catmurgel's (@cat.murgel) TikTok video, she held up a toilet paper tube with a piece of tape on the outside of it. She stuck it to the wall, along with two other tubes she had made, and stuffed treats inside the tubes.

Next, the video cut to the TikToker's striped cat — a British shorthair named Murgel — pawing at the tubes and sticking its nose inside to get the treats.

That's all there is to it! With some tape, cardboard tubes, and cat treats, you can easily create an entertaining toy for your cat.

How it's helping

First, using your old toilet paper tubes to make cat toys helps you save money. It's no secret that buying toys for your pets adds up — especially when they lose interest or break them within a couple of weeks.

Plus, it's great for your cat. According to The Kind Pet, animals need mental stimulation to reduce boredom and improve their cognitive skills. Not to mention, these toys can help keep your pets from getting into things they shouldn't.

Enrichment activities can also benefit your cat's physical health. Per the American Animal Hospital Association, these toys support weight management and healthy joints.

Additionally, repurposing something you'd otherwise throw away helps reduce its environmental impact. You give it a longer life and help keep it out of the landfill, where it could release pollution into the air as it breaks down or end up in the ocean.

What everyone's saying

The TikToker's toilet paper tube toy seemed to amuse many people, filling the comments with emojis.

"That is awesome," one person wrote, using several heart eye emojis.

"Ooh great idea!" another said.

One person responded to a commenter who said they didn't think the tubes would hold with regular tape, saying: "If it falls, it's just more enrichment since the cat will probably try to hit the tube."

If you need more proof for making pet toys with the stuff you have at home, you're in luck. Many other people have attempted similar experiments using household waste.

For instance, one person created a puzzle toy for their dog with toilet paper tubes and an old cardboard box. Another person made a similar toy for their cat, demonstrating that you can turn trash into something useful.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.