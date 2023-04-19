There’s a surprising, unfortunate truth about your toilet paper — but there’s also something you can do about it

Luckily, plenty of options exist for people looking to upgrade their toilet paper .

Do you feel crappy about the environmental impact of your toilet paper? You’re not alone! Making toilet paper requires a ton of trees, but it doesn’t have to.

With the correct information, you can make a more sustainable choice and still get the same soft, comfortable toilet paper you’re used to.

How does traditional toilet paper impact the environment?

Traditional toilet paper is made from trees, which some people don’t view as a renewable resource because trees take a long time to grow.

And our TP use requires a ton of trees — over a quarter million are cut down every single day to produce toilet paper.

But cutting down trees isn’t the only impact traditional toilet paper has on the environment. Because trees absorb harmful carbon pollution, it’s harder to stop the planet from overheating when we chop them down.

What toilet paper is least harmful to the environment?

Luckily, plenty of options exist for people looking to upgrade their toilet paper. Some people claim that the most sustainable toilet paper is made from bamboo.

Bamboo, a fast-growing grass, can be harvested without killing the plant, making it a renewable resource. Bamboo toilet paper is also biodegradable, meaning it will break down in the environment without causing any harm.

It’s also softer and more absorbent than traditional toilet paper, making it an excellent choice for a luxurious experience. Recycled toilet paper is also a good option. This TP is made from recycled paper fibers, meaning unsustainable virgin pulp isn’t used.

Which should you swing for?

Whether you opt for recycled toilet paper or bamboo toilet paper, you can’t go wrong. There are tons of different brands that are making TP that’ll protect our forests.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) created a scorecard to rank the environmental impact of different toilet paper brands. This guide can be a good starting point for choosing a brand.

Photo Credit: NRDC

Of course, cost, design, and personal preference will impact which sustainable toilet paper you go for. But there are plenty of ways you can do your part, all from the comfort of your bathroom.

