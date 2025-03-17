Gardener reveals money-saving trick for growing plants at home: 'Such a good idea'

The best part of this method is that you likely have everything you need in your house.

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get your garden started. Instead of buying a bunch of small pots to start seedlings, TikTok user My life journey (@mylifejourney43) shows how you can use toilet paper rolls as DIY planters.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, the user starts by cutting four toilet paper rolls in half and puts them in the bottom half of a reused takeout container.

They then fill each planter about halfway with dirt and then place one zucchini seed into each planter. Once each seed has been planted, they spritz the dirt with water, fill the planter up the rest of the way with dirt, and spritz with water again.

How it's helping

The best part of this method is that you likely have everything you need in your house. In addition to the toilet paper rolls, this person reuses both a takeout container and a refillable spray bottle.

You could reuse any kind of flat-bottomed container, and while a spray bottle is nice to have, using a cup or glass to pour water on the dirt can also work just fine.

In addition to saving time and money, your item reuse also means less waste will make its way into the trash and our oceans.

According to Cottonelle, the average family of four uses seven rolls of toilet paper (containing 150 sheets each) each week.

While you may not be able to save every toilet paper roll, you may also be able to use yours to wrangle yarn, tidy up wrapping paper, and keep kids away from choking hazards.

Growing your own food has all of the above benefits and can improve your mental health. Whether you live with your family or find family in your community, gardening can also be a great way to nurture your social bonds with others.

What everyone's saying

Users had very positive reactions to this TikToker's suggestions.

"Such a good idea," said one user.

Another person commented a hand with a pencil emoji to suggest that they are, at least metaphorically, taking notes.

A third user said, "Was taught this growing up," along with a few other positive emojis.

