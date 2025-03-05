Mom shares genius storage hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Life will never be the same'

"I've never been more excited to run out of toilet paper."

If you have a knitter or two in your house, you know about the scourge of loose rolls of yarn unwinding all over the place. You find a string under the couch and pull on it only to unravel a yard of yarn connected to a ball that fell under there who knows when.

That's why this TikTok video is such a relief to those afflicted with loose yarn syndrome.

The scoop

In the video, TikToker HookedOnDetails (@hookedondetails) shows how a simple discarded toilet paper roll can be the solution to messy yarn problems — and it's so easy to do.

Cut a slit in one end of the tube, pass the end of a roll of yarn through the slit, and then wind the rest of the yarn around the tube, and boom, you have a secure, neat way to store yarn.

Plus, it's fast and easy to unspool yarn off the tube, and then you can use it again and again.

How it's helping

Sure, you can toss empty toilet paper tubes into the recycling bin, but where's the fun in that? This hack is not only a nice and efficient way to store yarn, but it's also a great way to reuse the cardboard tube once it's served its purpose as a toilet paper dispenser.

These little tubes are so useful for so many things that you may start to wonder why you've ever thrown them out, once you've learned the seemingly endless hacks that come from reusing the rolls.

What everyone's saying

Commenters absolutely loved this hack, and why wouldn't they? We can all appreciate clever tricks to help our daily lives that also lessen our impact on the planet.

"I've never been more excited to run out of toilet paper," wrote one.

"Life will never be the same," gushed another.

"Why have I never thought to do this?" wondered one.

