Mom shares 'genius' way to keep your child safe using toilet paper rolls: 'This is so helpful'

If you have little kids or babies, you know they will eventually try to put anything they can reach into their mouth at some point if it isn't bolted down. It can be a little terrifying to walk into their room and see so many little choke-ables scattered around the floor.

But a mom on TikTok has figured out a pretty clever way to determine which toys are small enough to be a choking hazard quickly and easily. It's simple, and anyone can do it.

The scoop

Grab an empty toilet paper tube and try to drop the toy through the tube. If it easily slides right through, it's a choking hazard. If it gets caught up or otherwise won't fit down the tube, it's too big for a little kid to choke on.

The mom demonstrates by trying to drop a handful of toys down one of the little cardboard tubes. From a building block to a few assorted tiny little figures, she shows that some fit and some don't. If it fits, the mom says, "You gotta throw it out."

She also makes the point that if the toys are small enough to be choking hazards for babies, it's wise to keep them off the ground if there are older kids in the house that are playing with them. Let them use them on a table, for example.

How it's helping

This is a great piece of advice, especially for new parents who haven't yet developed the kind of instinctual awareness of when certain toys present choking hazards and when they don't. An easy way for some much-needed peace of mind.

It's also a great use for old toilet paper rolls. Sure, you can recycle them, and you still can even after using them as a clever little choking hazard gauge. A win-win. And, hey, maybe it'll prompt you to throw out some little plastic toys that are cluttering up your house anyway.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were stoked on the idea.

"Genius," said one commenter.

"This is so helpful!" said another.

Even toilet paper company Scott got in on the commenting, saying, "Safety first, fun second."

