Woman shares brilliant trick using empty toilet paper rolls: 'Never thought of that'

Dryer lint and toilet paper rolls are a couple of the most common household throwaways, and they often end up in the trash despite being able to be repurposed for other things.

A TikTok video shows that a combination of those two household items can help get a fire started quickly while using highly accessible items (and reducing landfill waste).

The scoop

In the video posted by two preppers (@jandkemergencypreparedns), one of the creators shows an empty toilet paper roll packed tightly with dryer lint and displays the ready-made fire starter.

In the short video, the creator says, "You cram it as much as possible [with] the lint from the dryer, and this is a fire starter," explaining the simple process. The roll burns quickly and can help light dry wood without store-bought materials.

It's important to note that it's best to use lint from natural fiber clothing, as most other clothing is made with microplastics, which would then be toxic when burned.

Similar to the dryer lint fire starter, another good reuse idea (that can also be used to start a fire when necessary) is using leftover candle wax, by melting down scraps from old candles to form new usable wax. Discarded items such as wax remnants or dryer lint can be turned into something functional instead of being thrown in the trash.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit is that it uses items people already have at home, which can save money otherwise spent on commercial fire starters or lighter cubes. It also eliminates the need for single-use products that get used once and tossed out, while helping households reduce waste for free.

Repurposing cardboard cubes and lint keeps both items out of the trash, as well as reusing containers and packaging to keep them out of landfills. Reducing landfill waste also keeps plastic and other debris from entering our waterways.

What everyone's saying

"We use the paper eggs cartons, shove dryer lint in and then pour old melted wax from dead candles over the lint and they'll light any wood. I like your idea for good dry wood," one commenter wrote under the video.

"Never thought of that. Thanks," another added.

"Another one I have is I melt wax and soak cotton rope in it when it's dry its a rope that will burn even if it gets wet. You can wax those too," a third user wrote, bringing it back to the idea of using leftover candle wax.

