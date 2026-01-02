Woman demonstrates genius hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'The best'

Toilet paper rolls are a great option for all sorts of money-saving hacks.

It's important to keep your dog entertained to encourage good behavior and burn off energy, but the money spent on toys can add up quickly.

Luckily, a dog owner on TikTok shared a simple hack to save some cash and keep your best friend happy with an item you already have around the house.

The scoop

On the TikTok account of a dog named Loki (@agoobernamedloki), the owner shared a video of the pup trotting into frame and spotting an empty toilet paper tube. Loki begins to play with it, chewing on it and batting it a bit before taking it to the couch to chew at it some more.

It doesn't appear that the owner added anything special to the tube like a treat, proving the tube is more than enough to entertain a curious pooch.

How it's helping

Repurposing an old toilet paper tube (or even a paper towel tube) as a pet toy is an ingenious way to save money on pet toys.

According to Capital One Shopping, the average American spent $2,026 on their pets in 2024, so any chance to save money is well worth taking.

New puzzle toys for dogs can cost anywhere from $10 to $30, but you more than likely have empty toilet paper rolls lying around, which can be used to entertain your pet for free.

Other people have made similar toys out of toilet paper rolls, like a puzzle toy for cats that has treats hidden in it.

Toilet paper rolls are a great option for all sorts of money-saving hacks, like gardening, camping, toddler toys, and more.

Apart from saving on toys and other materials, repurposing toilet paper rolls and other recyclable and reusable items keeps them from ending up in landfills, where they'll take up space and release planet-warming pollution as they break down over time.

What everyone's saying

Everyone in the comments loved the dog toy idea.

"Sometimes the simplest things are the best toys," one person wrote.

"Why do we buy toys again?" another joked with some laughing emojis.

Another added, "Who needs to buy toys when you can have endless fun like this!?"

