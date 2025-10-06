Pet owner shares video showing why you shouldn't throw out empty toilet paper rolls: 'I love this'

TikTok user Ollie & Blueberry (@olliesirandmrberry) posted a video of their dogs enjoying a romp with a bunch of empty toilet paper and paper towel rolls. The dachshund was particularly excited about the haul.

"So cute," one commenter said.

The scoop

The original poster shared that they saved the empty cardboard rolls for months, knowing that their dogs would have a great time playing with them. They put the rolls in a cardboard box, and the video showed the dachshund jumping in and out of the box and carrying the rolls around in their mouth, seemingly having a great time.

How it's helping

Any time we can repurpose an item, it helps the environment, and it can be a money-saving option. By giving the dogs the empty cardboard rolls, the OP provided a creative and enriching option for her pets that didn't cost a dime and reduced the amount of waste produced by their household.

Repurposing items helps keep them out of landfills. When we reduce the amount of waste we create, we can help reduce the harmful methane pollution that lowers our air quality and contributes to the warming of our planet. Some items can also leach harmful chemicals into the soil and water supply.

When we can't repurpose something, we can often recycle it, so it's important to know your recycling options and what and how we can recycle different materials. The empty cardboard rolls, for example, can be recycled — even if they are in pieces — once the OP's dogs are tired of playing with them.

By being more thoughtful about how we handle our waste, we can find creative uses for objects we may have otherwise simply thrown away. Crafters, schools, and even pets can appreciate items that we may otherwise discard and contribute to the overcrowding of landfills.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the video of the dogs enjoying the empty cardboard rolls appreciated the OP's creativity and thought that the excited dogs were adorable.

"Hahah I love this," one TikToker said.

"I tried this," another shared. "My weenie dog started eating them."

One simply said: "So fun!"

