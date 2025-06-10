Woman shares money-saving beauty hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'They look so good'

Many people have invested money in getting their hair to do the perfect curl. Some have spent more than they ever thought they would.

Meanwhile, TikToker Riv (@rivovershares) has come up with a way to get amazing-looking curls without investing a lot of money.

She used toilet paper rolls as curlers, pinning her hair around them while it dried, then unrolling it when she was ready to style.

The scoop

We've all seen the videos with people using empty toilet paper rolls to start seeds for their garden, and some even use them as part of DIY gift giving, but this takes reusing these common items to the next level.

Riv didn't show how she wound her hair up in them, though she did note that the process took quite a while. From the video, it seems like she used bobby pins to keep her hair around the rolls.

What we do see is her unwinding the rolls and working with her hair, and then the final product. It looks pretty good. If you need a cheap way to get some curl in your hair, this may be the way to go as long as you don't mind investing your time and energy.

How it's helping

Reusing parts of packaging is great for the world we live in because it reduces the amount of waste that fills up landfills and protects oceans from being polluted, too.

According to the World Economic Forum, some companies are starting to focus on their packaging as much as their products, ensuring it can be reused to participate in these processes. A study from Resources, Conservation and Recycling notes that consumers are largely supportive of reusable packaging.

On top of that, reusing packaging helps the individual who does so, too. It means you get more bang for your buck every time you buy something with reusable packaging. It also means that you don't have to invest in expensive items like top-of-the-line hair curlers or gardening trays.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers seemed to like Riv's idea.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"They look so good," one person said, referring to the curls Riv got from her makeshift rollers.

"You are so awesome! My new hero!" another commenter shared. Someone else simply added, "Love them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.