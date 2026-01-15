Homeowner demonstrates simple technique to unclog toilet without plunger: 'This is so helpful'

"Just did this, and it worked."

A TikTok video shows a surprisingly simple household hack: unclogging a toilet using nothing more than a standard toilet brush. Having this hack up your sleeve could be great if you're ever in a sticky situation.

The clip features TikTok user Kitxo (@kitxo777) demonstrating how inserting the brush into the toilet bowl and gently pumping it up and down can create enough suction to dislodge certain clogs. It can function much like a traditional plunger would.

"This is so helpful," one TikToker wrote.

While the method isn't guaranteed to work for every situation, it's nice when you can solve a common household problem with a common household item. For renters, guests, or anyone who suddenly realizes there's no plunger in sight, the technique offers a potential solution that can save time, stress, and even embarrassment.

"Just did this, and it worked," another person said.

From an environmental perspective, the broader benefit lies less in the act itself and more in what it helps avoid.

By using existing household tools instead of immediately buying a new plunger, especially via same-day or overnight shipping, people can reduce unnecessary consumption, packaging waste, and delivery-related emissions. It's a small example of a larger sustainability principle: making do with what you already have whenever you can.

In a world where many minor inconveniences prompt quick purchases, hacks like this encourage people to pause before buying something new. Even if the brush method only works for minor clogs, it may prevent a rushed trip to the store or an impulse online order.

That said, this trick might not be effective for all blockages. Stubborn clogs, plumbing issues, or repeated backups might call for a different solution or even a professional plumber.

Still, the video highlights how small, practical solutions can align with bigger environmental goals. By extending the usefulness of everyday items and reducing the need for emergency purchases, even a humble toilet brush can help cut waste and encourage more mindful consumption.

