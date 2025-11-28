Dad reveals clever trick using old paper towel tube: 'Absolutely trying this'

It costs almost nothing to make.

Parents know the feeling: You sit down to get one thing done, and your toddler immediately decides you are the day's only suitable source of entertainment. One dad on TikTok has cracked that code with a brilliantly simple DIY toy that turns leftover paper towel rolls into a toddler-powered distraction machine.

The scoop

The video, shared by TikToker Aleks Fox (@aleks.fox.dad), shows a setup made from empty paper-towel tubes taped to a wall. Through the tubes, he's threaded a continuous loop of brightly-colored scarves (think the kind a magician pulls from their sleeve) so that his toddler can pull from either side and still never reach the "end."

The video is captioned, "POV: you've built the ultimate distraction for your kid."

Instead of buying something new (or giving in to more screentime), he repurposed what was already in the house, and the results seem to be toddler-approved.

"Once in a while you actually have to work," he jokes in the caption. "Build this machine so they can use some of their energy for good!"

Best of all, it costs almost nothing to make. You only need the cardboard tubes, tape, and a few scarves, which you can also probably find for next to nothing at the thrift store. The loop just keeps feeding itself, turning a few scraps into a satisfyingly sensory game.

How it's helping

For parents, this lets you squeeze a bit of extra time out of the day — just be sure to always supervise your child for safety. This setup keeps little hands busy while you answer emails, fold laundry, or simply rest on the couch for a minute. Instead of buying new toys, you can stretch your budget by reusing materials already headed for recycling.

It's also planet-friendly. Repurposing containers, packaging, and other household waste helps keep things like cardboard tubes and textile scraps out of overflowing landfills. That, in turn, helps protect our oceans from the constant stream of microplastics that end up in waterways.

Plus, every small amount of manufacturing demand we can divert helps cut back on the planet-overheating pollution that comes with making new stuff. For more ideas that reduce waste, see how decluttering can earn store credit and save you money.

What everyone's saying

Parents on TikTok are here for this creative hack.

One commenter wrote, "You are helping her work on her hand eye coordination and her grip strength."

Another joked that they would love a cat version, saying, "I need this for my cat who discovered toilet paper."

A third added, "Omg. I'm absolutely trying this today."

