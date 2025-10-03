Tech enthusiast in disbelief after finding valuable item in trash: 'I used to cry at night knowing I could never afford this'

A Redditor just scored a great computer that was headed to the dump. They shared photos of it to r/pcmasterrace.

"Crazy e-waste find," wrote the original poster. "Saved this enormous pc with a titan x and full water cooling system inside. Is it worth replacing the pipes and reclaiming the blocks?"

The Titan X graphics card is about a decade old, so it's not well-suited for the latest games. Provided the whole computer still works, however, it could easily be a home media center or other secondary computer. Either way, considering the GTX Titan X retailed for $1,000 at launch, getting one for free is a great deal.

Other sharp-eyed PC fans have been able to rescue laptops and workstations from dumpsters.

Finding a second life for perfectly functional electronics is a great way to stem the flow of e-waste. Computer hardware carries with it a lot of embedded carbon, that is, pollution emitted during the manufacturing process. One estimate by RMI suggested that electronics manufacturing is the source of 4% of global polluting gases.

Those emissions contribute to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. That translates into higher housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

The complexity of computer hardware makes recycling materials challenging, and processing them has health risks.

When left in landfills, e-waste is particularly toxic. The chemicals in electronics can leach into soil and water, posing further health risks to those nearby.

This makes electronics reuse all the more vital. Some more entrepreneurial recyclers can even turn functioning e-waste into opportunity by selling old electronics.

The Reddit community was blown away by the find for a liquid-cooled computer with a Titan X video card.

"A Titan X? In the garbage bin? Man, I used to cry at night knowing I could never afford this card. That's crazy," wrote one community member.

"A couple new tubes and a flush and she'll be right as rain for something like a media center," replied another.

