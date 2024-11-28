Dumpster diver amazed after making unbelievable discovery in trash outside local apartments: 'I'm jealous'

"Why do people throw these into … dumpsters?"

You can imagine the excitement one Reddit user felt when they found a fully functioning gaming laptop from a random dumpster dive. The Reddit user proudly displayed the computer in a photo posted to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

The photo shows an operational Acer laptop with a fully backlit keyboard and trackpad, indicating the computer is functional.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Apartments don't disappoint," the original poster wrote. In addition to the gaming laptop, they found "a bunch of clothes and diapers to donate."

One flabbergasted user asked: "Why do people throw these into f****** DUMPSTERS???"

"GOOD QUESTION! I don't find things like this in my dumpster," another Redditor replied.

The OP's find may be exceptional, but people are certainly finding lots of salvageable electronics, among other items, from their dumpster dives. One dumpster diver found a Dyson cordless stick vacuum that is worth nearly $500 brand-new. Another diver found a brand-new, vintage mini keyboard designed for Windows 95.

Dumpster diving could save you money on hidden treasures you would otherwise have needed to pay full price for. The activity promotes sustainability by extending the life cycle of thrown-out but still usable goods, reducing waste. If you want to try dumpster diving, research your state and local laws and protect yourself with appropriate clothing and hygienic products.

The OP not only scored with this fully functioning gaming laptop, but they also rescued electronic waste from entering our landfills.

Electronic waste, also known as e-waste, affects the planet's soil, water, air, and ecosystems. When haphazardly thrown into landfills, degraded toxic building materials, including mercury and lead, leach into the soil, water, and air, harming aquatic life and ecosystems.

The best way to handle e-waste is to find programs that recycle or properly dispose of waste electronic equipment.

Companies such as Amazon, Apple, Target, and Best Buy have trade-in programs for old or unwanted electronics — you get store credit toward your next device. Alternatively, you can find local and community electronics recycling collection programs and drop off your waste electronic devices there.

Remember that even small efforts to recycle can lead to a more sustainable and healthy planet. Dumpster diving is just one of many ways to promote sustainability and reduce waste. You also never know what you might find, like in the case of the OP.

One user commented on the original Reddit post: "Excellent find!"

"I'm jealous. So jealous," another commenter said.

