New retiree shares tour of money-saving tiny home: 'Affords me to be able to travel and do the things I want to do'

"The layout is fantastic."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Many people dream of simplifying their lives and living more freely and affordably. One way to achieve this goal is to try tiny-home living.

Tina, a new retiree, shared her tiny-home journey with Tiny House Expedition (@TinyHouseExpedition) at a recreational vehicle resort north of Dallas.

Tina previously lived in an RV while working as a travel nurse, but she traded it in for a 320-square-foot tiny house on wheels.

Tina's lot rent at the RV resort is $800 per month, but she has a work trade agreement that covers her rent. She prefers her tiny home over an RV because of the affordable utilities, energy efficiency, and structural stability.

In the YouTube video, Tina gave a tour of her adorable tiny house, which features lots of storage space and amenities.

She explained that she loves living in a tiny home because of how quick and easy it is to clean and maintain. She also discovered how affordable it is compared with other living options in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"That affords me to be able to travel and do the things I want to do," Tina said.

People of all ages and backgrounds are embracing tiny-home living because of its affordability, simplicity, and sustainability benefits.

Living off the grid offers an alternative form of financial freedom, and homeowners can gain personal satisfaction through the creativity involved in building a tiny home. Architects and designers have created innovative tiny-home designs that are practical, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing.

You can make a tiny home even more sustainable and affordable by powering it with solar panels. Solar panels can bring your tiny home's energy costs to or near $0. Tiny-home owners can save thousands of dollars on the upfront installation costs by using EnergySage to compare local installer quotes.

YouTubers enjoyed seeing a tour of Tina's tiny house on the Tiny House Expedition channel and shared their feedback in the comments.

"I am 80 years old and have lived in tiny spaces as well as large homes," one YouTube user shared. "To me, this tiny home is perfect."

"The layout is fantastic, and her design and decorations are beautiful," another YouTuber commented.

"Love the fact Tina is smiling the whole time," someone else wrote. "So lovely to see how contented she is living in her beautiful tiny home. Many happy years to her in her gorgeous house."

x