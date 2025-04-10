  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares stunning photos of tiny home in the middle of the woods: 'This is all I want in life'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor's tiny home in the middle of the woods had the r/cozy subreddit oohing and aahing at their "lovely" space.

The series of photos showed a stone path leading to a wood porch and a compact residence nestled in a forest. They later confirmed they were situated in Scandinavia.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Inside, they showed a bedroom with a comfy-looking bed, a small dresser, and a heating and cooling unit. Maybe the best feature was an unobstructed view of a nearby lake. 

The other key room was a fully equipped bathroom with a toilet, sink, mirror, and a tub/shower. Again, the property's view took center stage, with the tub overlooking the lake and providing an idyllic backdrop.

"You would never get me out of that tub!" a user remarked. "A kindle and a nice drink and I'm going to turn into a raisin."

The OP confirmed they'd done just that recently with a gin and tonic as their drink of choice. They also explained what was missing from this tiny house.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Can we see the cozy kitchen?" a curious Redditor asked.

"It's in the other tiny house," the Redditor explained. "House number two has a kitchen and livingroom."

If you look carefully, you can spot the other house from the window above the bed. Even with two tiny houses, the OP is tapping into major savings and benefits that these smaller residences afford.

Building a tiny home costs a fraction of a conventional one due to its small size. Often, they are modular, which also saves on construction costs and reduces its associated pollution

Once they're up and running, their small size means owners can save a fortune on utility bills, as EnergySavings detailed. The savings extend to mortgage payments and lower taxes, as well. 

Using less energy to heat and cool these small spaces is a win for the planet and reduces reliance on dirty energy sources like oil and natural gas. Many tiny homes come with solar panels and green tech like heat pumps to minimize owners' environmental footprint.

Redditors were loving the OP's setup.

"This is all I want in life," one wrote.

Another was all-in under one condition: "If that's got Wi-Fi then I'd 100% live there!"

In a separate post, the OP revealed the tiny home indeed had internet and everything they deemed necessary to be a permanent residence.

x