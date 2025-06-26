  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares inside look at cozy tiny home built with incredibly low budget: 'Absolutely beautiful and innovative'

"The way my jaw dropped when you showed the inside!"

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Chyanne (@chystone12) recently took their TikTok followers on a tour of their tiny home, including details about all of its victories and challenges.

The home measures 16 feet by 40 feet and cost about $30,000 to put together. This included lots of help from Chyanne's father on installations. It's an impressive home for that budget, considering how great the interior looks. Similar success stories go to show that savings are a major benefit to the lifestyle.

@chystone12 Tour of our tiny home! #tinyhouse #shedtohouse #tinyhome ♬ Morning Coffee in the Cafe - Ryu Kato

The tour includes a look at the living area, kitchen, mud room, and washroom.

The biggest challenge Chyanne faces is that they share a sleeping space with their two children. It sounds like they're working hard to keep everyone's clothes organized and use the space as efficiently as possible.

Tiny homes are a great way to reduce energy needs. With a smaller physical footprint, less energy is required for heating and cooling, which are major power draws. That efficiency means more savings on monthly utility bills, but it also means fewer home energy emissions contributing to destructive weather patterns.

Some tiny homes have employed some truly imaginative designs, including the use of shipping containers, wind turbines, and 3D printing. Combined with smart solutions like solar panels, heat pumps, and induction stoves, tiny homes can be very eco-friendly.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The one sustainability issue in Chyanne's living arrangement is that they're using a wood-burning fireplace. Despite the cozy vibes, fireplaces can pose local health risks and produce atmospheric pollution.

Chyanne's followers were absolutely in love with the home.

"The way my jaw dropped when you showed the inside!" said one community member.

"Absolutely GORGEOUS! You have made it into such a beautiful HOME for your family! I love it!" said another follower.

"Absolutely beautiful and innovative. What about quality time though since you share a room," asked another TikTok viewer.

