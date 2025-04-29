Homeowner shares video of unusual home built with unbelievably low budget: 'This is what I want'

You can get a lot of bang for your buck with this kind of home.

Tiny homes were all the rage in the 2010s — and they may be making a comeback that is good for homeowners' wallets and the planet. One Cambridge woman has added to that trend by showing off her eclectic tiny house on TikTok, garnering a lot of attention in large part because the video said the home cost €5,000 (roughly $5,700).

in a video tour posted by @AlternativeHouses with over 464,000 views, a woman walks the audience through her cozy tiny home complete with a kitchen, lofted bed, bathroom, and outdoor patio. Viewers in the comments expressed their envy for a variety of reasons: the home is affordable, secluded in nature, and decorated tastefully with vintage items.

The Cool Down was unable to verify the claim in the video that the home cost about €5,000, but prefabricated tiny homes do indeed often cost under $10,000 — with many of them even starting to pop up on Amazon. It's likely that some of the custom finishes shown in the video (such as the porch), along with the furnishings, are not included in that cost, but it's nonetheless clear that you can get a lot of bang for your buck with a tiny home.

One commenter said, "THIS is what I want! THIS!!!!"

"I'm obsessed," said another comment.



The tiny home hype is real, and more tiny homes could be a great thing for the environment. Owning a tiny home is not only cheaper than typical homeownership, but also more environmentally sustainable. Tiny homes are small (usually less than 400 square feet), so they take fewer resources to build and use less energy, driving down utility bills.

They also are often made with sustainable materials and powered by clean energy — especially when one is built to be off-grid, solar panels are a popular option to power the home.

Because they require less land and are valued lower than single-family homes, tiny homeowners usually pay lower taxes, too, and can maximize their tax savings even more if their homes use energy-efficient appliances eligible for tax credits.

Research has found that a majority of tiny homeowners have more savings in the bank than the average American homeowner.

In a world where ongoing yearly expenses have increased 26% in five years for the average single-family homeowner, tiny homes are a great option to reduce costs and environmental impact. Tiny homes like the one in this video don't have to be a faraway dream — they're more accessible, sustainable, and wallet-friendly than ever.

