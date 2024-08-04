Officials begin imposing fines after finding popular home feature tied to severe public health risk: 'Awareness of the exposure that takes place in the home is currently very low'

"The new notices will help to end this nuisance behavior."

Snuggling up next to a roaring fire sounds idyllic, but one council in England has made moves to limit the use of domestic log burners.

What's happening?

Wakefield Council in West Yorkshire has issued its first fine for the illegal use of wood-burning fires in homes, according to the BBC.

The measure is in response to increasing complaints regarding chimney smoke — some 216 were made between 2019 and 2022 — with a fixed penalty issued for properties that are deemed to be responsible for "excessive smoke emissions."

After being introduced in December, the first fine of £175 ($224) was handed out in July. These fines can rise to £300 ($384), while prosecution is possible for repeat offenders.

Jack Hemingway, a Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said fines will only be administered after a verbal discussion and a written warning.

"The new notices will help to end this nuisance behavior which emits harmful particles and will improve air quality and public health in the district," Hemingway told the BBC.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is reducing smoke in the home important?

There is a certain romance to a log-burning fire, but Wakefield councilors are concerned that people don't fully understand the risks they present.

"Whilst the adverse health impacts of smoke emissions are generally accepted, wood burners are perceived to be an environmentally friendly method of heating," Hemingway's report on the matter detailed.

"Many people don't realize that using a log burner can triple the level of harmful pollution inside the home and an open fire can produce 10 times as much pollution. Awareness of the exposure that takes place in the home is currently very low."

According to a study of properties in London, cited by the Guardian, the burning of solid fuels for heating was linked to 284 early deaths each year because of the outdoor air pollution these fires create.

Meanwhile, in the United States, another study summarized by the Guardian found that indoor wood stoves or fireplaces increase women's chances of developing lung cancer by 43%.

What can I do to reduce health risks at home?

Avoiding the use of fireplaces or wood stoves is essential to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses and lung cancer. Using an electric heater produces no harmful indoor pollution that could put your health at risk.

Otherwise, air or heat pumps are an energy-efficient and cost-effective way to heat and cool a property when temperatures outside plummet.

But it's not just wood-burning stoves that are a concern. Gas-powered stoves in the kitchen have also been found to present health risks, releasing nitrogen dioxide into the home that can result in lung inflammation, coughing, wheezing, and an increased risk of asthma attacks. An electric induction hob is a far safer alternative — and you might be able to access rebates for this technology.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.