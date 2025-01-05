Former shopping addict shares what completely changed their life: 'It is so liberating'

"Feels good to get the most value for your money when you repeat wearing your clothes."

A Reddit user's post about owning about 15 clothing items has started a discussion about how smaller wardrobes save money and reduce waste.

The post, shared with the r/minimalism community, describes a highly condensed closet containing one pair of sneakers, two pairs of jeans, five shirts, and other basics.

"My whole life, even before I started embracing minimalism and I had hundreds of clothes just sitting in my closet, I would only wear the same few outfits on rotation," the original poster wrote, questioning whether their limited wardrobe went too far.

Their approach mirrors a growing movement of people rethinking excess consumption. Research demonstrates that the average American buys 68 garments annually, with most items worn only seven times before being discarded.

This pattern strains personal finances and environmental resources, as textile production requires significant water and energy while contributing to pollution.

A smaller, curated wardrobe means reduced spending on new items and maintenance. It also saves time spent deciding what to wear or managing overstuffed closets.

The post struck a chord with other Reddit users who shared similar experiences.

One commenter described a dramatic wardrobe reduction during the pandemic: "from pandemic to now, i think i have not bought a single item and gave away 70% of my clothes, shoes and bags (hardly worn). it is so liberating and feels good to get the most value for your money when you repeat wearing your clothes."

Others suggested practical approaches to maintaining a minimal wardrobe. "If I find a perfect t-shirt, I buy a few colour's I like. And then I stick with them until they desintegrate. It's like a fashion uniform," a user wrote.

Some advocated for a balanced approach, noting the value of keeping certain items for specific purposes: "I've found it's just as important (especially when you own a limited amount of clothes) to have 'beater' shirts and shorts that you can wear when you're doing activities that can put a lot of wear and tear on your clothes (like yard work, or painting, working on a car, etc.)."

