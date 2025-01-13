  • Home Home

Shopper shares simple hack that upgraded the way they live: 'Changed the way I see my life'

"I used to hold onto clothes that I never wore, thinking I'd need them 'someday.'"

by Lettecha Johnson
"I used to hold onto clothes that I never wore, thinking I'd need them 'someday.'"

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor is sharing their hack to a happier state of mind, and it's easier than you might think. In the r/minimalism subreddit, they shared that "simplifying my closet changed the way I see my life."

"I used to hold onto clothes that I never wore," the OP said, "thinking I'd need them 'someday.'" However, they had an epiphany and decided to donate things they hadn't worn in a year — and enjoyed a boosted mood.

"Not only does my closet feel lighter, but I also feel more at peace," they wrote. 

How often do you clean out your closet?

Every few months 💪

Once a year 📆

Every couple of years 😅

Never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Many Americans could likely relate to this tale. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2014 that the average American home had about 300,000 things (office supplies, clothes, etc.). As the writer, Mary MacVean, argued, "Our things can give us a sense of security, connection to the past, to the people we love."

Nonetheless, many minimalists reveal they have a new sense of freedom after shedding unused items. Some have even turned to tiny homes for more mindful living, experiencing lower utility bills as a result. It's unclear if the OP donated any items, but if they did, their newfound peace would've also proved to be a boon to their community. 

From those without housing to people recovering from natural disasters to folks in search of affordable and stylish work attire, someone else can use your unworn items. In addition to The Salvation Army, GreenDrop and Dress for Success will schedule a home pickup. Do you have old coats to get rid of? Contact One Warm Coat, an organization providing free coats to people in need.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Decluttering a closet also helps the planet, since the average American throws out about 81.5 pounds of clothes each year, according to RoadRunner. When those wasted textiles sit in landfills, they release planet-warming gases. Meanwhile, companies such as Trashie reward people with store credit for keeping their apparel out of dumps. 

Other Redditors more than affirmed decluttering is a worthy project.

After clearing out their closet, one commenter reported: "Decluttering the rest of the house, which led me to think about buying items that last, which lead to making more safe and sustainable choices when buying things. It's … leading me to healthier practices."

"My laundry has been significantly reduced," another person shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x