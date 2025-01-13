Shopper shares simple hack that upgraded the way they live: 'Changed the way I see my life'

"I used to hold onto clothes that I never wore, thinking I'd need them 'someday.'"

A Redditor is sharing their hack to a happier state of mind, and it's easier than you might think. In the r/minimalism subreddit, they shared that "simplifying my closet changed the way I see my life."

"I used to hold onto clothes that I never wore," the OP said, "thinking I'd need them 'someday.'" However, they had an epiphany and decided to donate things they hadn't worn in a year — and enjoyed a boosted mood.

"Not only does my closet feel lighter, but I also feel more at peace," they wrote.

Many Americans could likely relate to this tale. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2014 that the average American home had about 300,000 things (office supplies, clothes, etc.). As the writer, Mary MacVean, argued, "Our things can give us a sense of security, connection to the past, to the people we love."

Nonetheless, many minimalists reveal they have a new sense of freedom after shedding unused items. Some have even turned to tiny homes for more mindful living, experiencing lower utility bills as a result. It's unclear if the OP donated any items, but if they did, their newfound peace would've also proved to be a boon to their community.

From those without housing to people recovering from natural disasters to folks in search of affordable and stylish work attire, someone else can use your unworn items. In addition to The Salvation Army, GreenDrop and Dress for Success will schedule a home pickup. Do you have old coats to get rid of? Contact One Warm Coat, an organization providing free coats to people in need.

Decluttering a closet also helps the planet, since the average American throws out about 81.5 pounds of clothes each year, according to RoadRunner. When those wasted textiles sit in landfills, they release planet-warming gases. Meanwhile, companies such as Trashie reward people with store credit for keeping their apparel out of dumps.

Other Redditors more than affirmed decluttering is a worthy project.

After clearing out their closet, one commenter reported: "Decluttering the rest of the house, which led me to think about buying items that last, which lead to making more safe and sustainable choices when buying things. It's … leading me to healthier practices."

"My laundry has been significantly reduced," another person shared.

