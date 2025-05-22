Woman shares breathtaking video after turning old bus into 'magical' tiny home: 'Would give anything for a home like this'

Between 12 million and 14 million vehicles reach the end of their lifespan in the United States every year, according to MotorWeek, and 99% of them head to the junkyard.

But what if something like an old bus could have a new life? Chelsea, an artist in Brisbane, Australia, saw the potential to turn such a vehicle into a tiny home.

The YouTube channel Living Big In A Tiny House (@livingbig) interviewed Chelsea about their "magical" tiny home and showcased the property.

The bus is roughly 36 feet long, painted green, and covered in plants to help it blend in with the forest. The plants, both indoor and outdoor, have been cultivated, propagated, and traded with other plant enthusiasts.

Old buses make great tiny homes. Many others have upcycled bus shells into living spaces.

Chelsea mentioned that the interior decorating was a collection of secondhand furniture that embodied the natural inspiration for their art.

Buying secondhand furniture is a great way to reduce waste, saving goods from sitting in polluting landfills. What's more, thrift shoppers can save up to $1,700 a year on average.

Meanwhile, plenty of sustainable furniture brands make your purchases less costly for the planet.

The cost of a tiny home is often a fraction of the cost of a traditional home. Chelsea's bus-to-home conversion cost around 13,000 Australian dollars, or 8,400 U.S. dollars.

According to Zillow, the median price of a traditional home in the United States was around $367,000 in May. Even the most elaborate tiny homes, including land, can cost far less than that.

Home Gnome puts the average cost of a dinky dwelling between $28,405 and $85,985. However, it can be harder to finance a tiny home, which is an important consideration.

But tiny homes can be more energy efficient. While traditional homes can use an average of 899 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, per International Energy Administration data from 2022, tiny homes use around 120 kWh on average, according to Intelligent Green Solutions.

Chelsea's unique location also uses the natural climate to optimize comfort. The tree cover helps provide shade and a breeze, reducing heat in the summer.

Many tiny homes rely on solar panels, but solar is useful for traditional homes as well. In addition to reducing reliance on dirty energy sources, solar can decrease your energy bills substantially. EnergySage provides a free service that compares installation quotes from vetted local installers. It can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Commenters were inspired by Chelsea's living situation. One said they "would give anything for a home like this."

Another added: "I can't imagine living in such a peaceful place. What a beautiful home you've created."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







