  • Home Home

Homeowner shares 11 amazing images of nearly completed tiny home: 'I would live in something like this'

"The minimalism is top-tier."

by Matthew Marini
"The minimalism is top-tier."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It is no secret that the current state of the housing market is leaving the average American feeling like the dream of owning a home is impossible. However, the trend of building tiny houses is surging in popularity, giving many people the hope of homeownership without the overwhelming financial burden of a traditional house.

A Reddit post on the r/TinyHouses subreddit has garnered significant attention. It showcases a nearly completed 400-square-foot tiny house, featuring images of the compact and economical living space. The post highlights its modern design and efficient use of space.

"The minimalism is top-tier."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The minimalism is top-tier."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Tiny homes, defined as dwellings under 500 square feet, have gained popularity for their affordability and minimal environmental impact. Living in a tiny house can lead to significant financial benefits, including lower construction costs, reduced utility bills, and decreased maintenance expenses. 

For instance, the average cost to build a tiny house ranges from $30,000 to $75,000, a fraction of the cost of a traditional home.

In addition to cost savings, tiny homes promote a minimalist lifestyle, encouraging residents to declutter and focus on essential possessions. This shift not only simplifies daily living but also reduces one's carbon footprint.

Tiny homes require fewer materials to build and consume less energy to heat and cool, making them an eco-friendly housing option.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The tiny house Reddit community showered the homeowner with praise and admiration for their small, aesthetically pleasing home.

"The minimalism is top-tier. Functionality AND aesthetically beautiful," one user commented.

Another user added, "I would live in something like this!"

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

With housing costs on the rise, tiny homes represent a practical solution for those looking to achieve financial independence while embracing a more sustainable way of living. Choosing a tiny home allows individuals to cut expenses, minimize their environmental footprint, and help create a cleaner, greener future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x