Retiree shares video tour after moving into tiny home community: 'Such a great opportunity'

A woman from the Seattle area took a leap of faith and moved across the country to realize her tiny-home-living dream.

In a video on the YouTube channel Tiny House Expedition (@TinyHomeExpedition), Diana explains how she found her perfect tiny home at a supportive community in North Texas.

Diana has now been living in her tiny home in the Bird's Nest community for six months and couldn't be happier. The home is 230 square feet in total and has a beautiful kitchen, living area, and a downstairs bedroom with lots of storage underneath the bed. Diana has also added a deck out front to enjoy time outside when it's not too hot. The lot rent is just $450 a month, which covers water, sewer, and garbage collection.

Tiny homes are becoming more and more popular because they offer people financial freedom and a simplified, minimalist lifestyle that helps them save money. Tiny homes cost much less to build or purchase, and people save a lot on utility bills as they require less energy to power or heat a tiny space.

Tiny homes are also cheaper to maintain, and because of their small size, people need to be mindful of what they are purchasing, as they don't have as much storage space as a conventional home. This stops people from making unnecessary purchases and living a simpler lifestyle that involves spending less money at the store.

People who live in tiny homes own less and use less, which means tiny homes also have a much smaller environmental impact. Lots of people choose to decrease this environmental impact further by adding solar panels to their tiny homes, removing their reliance on the grid, which also saves them more money. People can get great deals on solar panels by using EnergySage's free service, which makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Commenters were really impressed with Diana's home and the supportive community she had found.

"Tiny homes are such a great opportunity for seniors or those on lower income to live affordably," wrote one commenter.

"I love the idea of living in that kind of community!" added another.

