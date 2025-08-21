Couple shares inside look at beautifully designed tiny home: 'Love the aesthetic'

TikTokers Alexis and Christian (@tiny_house_expedition), who highlight the tiny home lifestyle, posted a video of Oregon couple Kevin and Sarah showing off their tiny home in Portland.

They said that the home is "one of our all-time favorites that we've had the pleasure of filming."

The DIYers largely built the tiny home themselves, only hiring out professionals to do the electrical work, plumbing, and tilework. The home sits on a 10-foot by 28-foot trailer in the garden and orchard area of their half-acre property.

Constructing a tiny home uses fewer materials and resources and creates less waste than a traditional home does in the construction process, so it is more environmentally friendly.

It was important to them to have a large outdoor space to supplement their 295-square-foot home, so they constructed a large deck on the front of the house.

Outdoor space is often a key feature of tiny home living, allowing homeowners to maximize their living space and get better in touch with nature.

Kevin and Sarah showed how they made the most of the space and explained their design choices. They leaned into the vintage farmhouse aesthetic throughout the home. The kitchen was equipped with deep countertops to provide ample storage and prep space, as well as a farmhouse sink and open shelving.

They didn't include a loft in the space so that they could enjoy ample headroom, making the space feel larger, and they incorporated vintage hanging pendant lights in each section, which added to their vintage farmhouse aesthetic.

The bathroom featured a large shower and a composting toilet, and the bedroom had a Murphy bed. They used the bedroom space as a dining area, office, and yoga studio. They repurposed a vintage TV cabinet as a closet, and an antique mirror frame was incorporated into the design of their entry closet.

Tiny home living is an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, and by repurposing older items and using a composting toilet, Kevin and Sarah made it even more so.

Tiny homes are often designed with sustainability in mind, and the minimalist lifestyle uses fewer resources, such as electricity and water. In general, the tiny home lifestyle is much more environmentally friendly than living in a traditional home.

Commenters on the TikTok video loved Kevin and Sarah's home.

"So beautiful and homey, love the aesthetic!" one TikToker said.

Another said, "I love this home! Very creative."

