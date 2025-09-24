Tiny home resident gives honest breakdown of how much it cost to build her space: 'You could definitely DIY it for cheaper'

Tiny-home living is shown at its most stylish in a viral TikTok.

For Sophie (@sophierosegoldie), downsizing didn't have to mean sacrificing comfort or aesthetics.

Sophie walks viewers through her whimsical space inspired by Sea Ranch homes — and, most importantly, she lays out the reality of how much it all cost to build.

The compact, stunning home is 640 square feet. The initial shell cost Sophie $23,000, after which she customized it.

Sophie found deals and sourced materials creatively to keep costs down. The windows added around $515, including skylights that provide lots of natural light for the comfortable space.

Insulating was another major item, which added up to $5,437. "I did professional spray foam, but you could definitely DIY it for cheaper," Sophie admits.

The floor was around $4,000, the walls ended up at $4,411, and the kitchen topped out at $1,728.

Sophie managed to build a full bath in the space for just $1,580, but she sourced it responsibly. "The clawfoot tub [was] from Facebook Marketplace," she says.

As Sophie details how materials, appliances, and design choices came together to create a functional and cozy living space, she mentions how each step could be DIY'ed or materials sourced for cheaper. This shed is a perfect example of how a tiny home really is a blank canvas.

Sophie splurged on a good washer/dryer combination at $2,000. "You could definitely find a cheaper one," she says.

Heat pumps are an excellent choice for a well-insulated, small space like this, allowing Sophie to save hundreds on heating costs. Specifically, she says, "For the mini-split, I got a top-of-the-line Mitsubishi for $4,365."

The shed has two loft areas, a comfortable living room, a full bath, and a full kitchen.

"All this for a grand total of $47,000," Sophie says, showing off the beautiful space.

Based on current average housing costs in the U.S., per the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Sophie's 640 square foot home would cost, on average, around $145,000.

This might have been cheaper where Sophie's homestead is based, in Kentucky, but it still demonstrates significant savings.

Viewers were quick to praise both her transparency and her eye for detail.

"The cabinet-grade plywood for the walls is so cool!" wrote one comment.

"That's beautiful," said another.

"I love everything you've got going on there, ma'am," added a third. "Enchanting."

Stories like this help to show how living alternatively in small spaces can be comfortable, beautiful, and efficient.

Tiny houses are the ultimate sustainability hack, as these homeowners are significantly reducing heating and cooling space and using fewer building materials.

It's the DIY-er's ultimate dream project, but there are also many luxury builders who specialize in this eco-friendly movement, building beautiful homes for those who can't do the work themselves.

