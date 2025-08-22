Family builds tiny home solely off of knowledge from YouTube videos: 'I love it'

"We love our 16×40 shed that we converted ourselves."

Tiny home living is a financially responsible and environmentally rewarding lifestyle. It's an attractive way of life to many, but the process of converting a small space into a functional home can seem daunting.

One family of five, however, proves this intimidation wrong. The Kervin family (@kervinfamily) on TikTok shared a tour of their 16-by-40-foot shed-turned-home on the platform.

"We love our 16x40 shed that we converted ourselves," the TikTok couple captioned the video.

With little knowledge of house renovation, the couple relied on two YouTube videos for support on their project.

That doesn't mean anyone should try to do the same lightly, but it worked for this family. The home features a large living room with a faux fireplace, a functional kitchen, two lofted sleep spaces with closets, and a master bedroom, which was not shown on video.

"We went with smaller bedrooms so that we could have a bigger living area," the TikToker said.

To live in such an intimate space encourages quality time within the home and is also a great way for this family, and for others, to save money for more important commodities, as tiny homes are relatively inexpensive to build and maintain.

A National Debt Relief blog post states that 58% of people living in tiny homes have $11,200 more saved than the average American, per this cited flyer. Additionally, 65% of them have no credit card debt.

This is partially because, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a smaller house size means less energy consumption, as heating and cooling operations are more confined than in a large family-style home.

Less energy consumption means both low energy bills and a lowered carbon impact, as reduced usage of energy lowers demand for polluting dirty fuels, according to NHSaves.

Commenters on the post adored the family's farmhouse-esque tiny home, and some wanted to see more.

"Can we get a tour of the bedrooms?" one commenter asked.

Another said, "I love it girl!"

