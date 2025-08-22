  • Home Home

Family builds tiny home solely off of knowledge from YouTube videos: 'I love it'

"We love our 16×40 shed that we converted ourselves."

by Claire Huber
"We love our 16x40 shed that we converted ourselves."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Tiny home living is a financially responsible and environmentally rewarding lifestyle. It's an attractive way of life to many, but the process of converting a small space into a functional home can seem daunting.

One family of five, however, proves this intimidation wrong. The Kervin family (@kervinfamily) on TikTok shared a tour of their 16-by-40-foot shed-turned-home on the platform. 

@kervinfamily Replying to @Chyanne Stone🌾 ♬ Morning Coffee in the Cafe - Ryu Kato

"We love our 16x40 shed that we converted ourselves," the TikTok couple captioned the video.

With little knowledge of house renovation, the couple relied on two YouTube videos for support on their project. 

That doesn't mean anyone should try to do the same lightly, but it worked for this family. The home features a large living room with a faux fireplace, a functional kitchen, two lofted sleep spaces with closets, and a master bedroom, which was not shown on video. 

"We went with smaller bedrooms so that we could have a bigger living area," the TikToker said

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

To live in such an intimate space encourages quality time within the home and is also a great way for this family, and for others, to save money for more important commodities, as tiny homes are relatively inexpensive to build and maintain. 

A National Debt Relief blog post states that 58% of people living in tiny homes have $11,200 more saved than the average American, per this cited flyer. Additionally, 65% of them have no credit card debt.

This is partially because, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a smaller house size means less energy consumption, as heating and cooling operations are more confined than in a large family-style home. 

Less energy consumption means both low energy bills and a lowered carbon impact, as reduced usage of energy lowers demand for polluting dirty fuels, according to NHSaves.

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Commenters on the post adored the family's farmhouse-esque tiny home, and some wanted to see more. 

"Can we get a tour of the bedrooms?" one commenter asked. 

Another said, "I love it girl!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x