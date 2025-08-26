Tiny home resident shares video tour after finishing stunning wood interior: 'Love it'

A TikToker took to the platform to show off the cozy vibes of their tiny home in the midst of a rainy day.

TikToker Leah Wright (@leahwoods98) showed off her new dinky dwelling that features a gorgeous all-wood interior.

The video demonstrates how the space is efficiently used, with room for a full fridge, washing machine, and lovely kitchen. There's even enough room for multiple bedrooms, a loft, and a full-sized shower in the space, as well as a small water heater.

Tiny homes have been booming in popularity for a number of reasons. Chief among them is their affordability. Because the houses prize efficient use of space, they tend to have a small footprint, making them more affordable. That lack of square footage comes with other benefits.

Because tiny homes are smaller, they are significantly more energy efficient than other homes. It takes less energy to heat, cool, and light a tiny home, significantly reducing both your energy bill and your carbon footprint.

To top it off, building a tiny home requires fewer resources than a traditional home, meaning less pollution is produced during the construction phase.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With the addition of solar panels on a tiny home, you can level up those savings while ensuring that your energy comes from a green source.

You can bring your energy bill down to $0 or close to it with solar panels, and you could even make the money you spent on the technology back through bill savings in often just five to seven years. EnergySage has free tools to help you get quotes from vetted local installers, and the company could save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Commenters loved the design of the tiny home.

"Unreal," one said.

"Love it," said another, "I keep imagining a denim or dark navy storage couch."

"Mmm, wood smell and rain," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.