Couple shares tour of 'lovely' unconventional home converted from old school bus: 'Keep up the great work'

One couple took an old school bus and turned it into a permanent home for themselves and their two dogs.

In a YouTube video titled "Once a School Bus, Now our Cozy Tiny Home," Nan & Pun (@NanandPun) took viewers on a tour of their new home.

The couple said it took six or seven years to convert the old school bus into their completed tiny home while living in it the whole time. They even took out the steering wheel to fully transform the bus.

The home has everything Nan and Pun need, including space for a desk, two beds, room for their two dogs, beautiful wood floors, and a wood stove. "The woodstove keeps us nice and toasty even when it's -20 out," the couple wrote in the comments.

Nan and Pun even have a solar power setup on their tiny home to power it.

Their two dogs also appear to love their home, with the couple showing off their cozy dog beds and the dogs reveling in the space outside to play.

Tiny homes are a new style of downsized living. These types of homes often cost a lot less, sitting at around 87% cheaper than the average normal-sized house, according to RubyHome data.

They are also a lot more energy efficient since there is less space to heat and cool, and fewer lights and electronics to power. According to Ecobee, a tiny home requires around 3-4 kilowatts of power per day, compared to around 26-33kW to power a normal-sized home.

This can help reduce reliance on the energy grid, which in turn reduces the demand for dirty energy that releases air pollution. This pollution, created from the burning of fossil fuels, contributes to health problems, such as heart disease, as well as warmer global temperatures. Not to mention that the construction of homes also generates harmful emissions, equivalent to 138 natural gas-fired power plants each year, according to RMI.

Adding solar panels to your tiny home, as Nan and Pun have done, can be a cost-effective way to obtain electricity. That's true even if you have a regular-sized home, as installing solar panels can bring your energy costs down to near $0 each month.

EnergySage offers a free tool that can help you save up to $10,000 on initial solar installations for your home or new tiny home. If you plan on installing panels, it might be worth acting sooner rather than later, since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ends the 30% tax credit after this year.

Ultimately, because of their energy efficiency and cost savings, tiny homes have become more popular, although the lifestyle may not be for everyone. One person turned their pickup truck into a tiny home, while others have done the same with an old trailer.

Commenters were amazed at the tiny home transformation showcased by Nan and Pun.

"You are doing a great work converting that lovely bus into your sweet home," wrote one commenter.

"I love your tiny house," someone else said.

"Keep up the great work you two," wrote another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.