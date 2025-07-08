Influencer shares tiny home setup built in back of truck: 'Looks like a great way to live'

Seth's approach is simple but pointed: Do more with less.

TikToker Saucy Seth (@thesaucyseth) lives on the road — but not the way most people imagine. He's 21, travels full-time, and calls the back of his red pickup truck home. His dog Stella rides shotgun.

"I'm 21 years old and most people think I'm crazy for living in my truck," he says in a recent video. He's rigged the bed of what appears to be a Ford Ranger with a gray camper shell, packing in just what he needs.

Most mornings start with fresh air, sunshine, and a tailgate view.

"So here's a day as an average guy living and traveling full-time with my dog," he says while stepping out.

In this video, they're parked in Wasilla, Alaska. "This morning I woke up in a Walmart parking lot," Seth explains, loading up and heading out.

First stop: Planet Fitness. "I drove over to Planet Fitness so I could get a quick workout in," he says. "This is day three of my gym grind, so I really need you guys to motivate and hold me accountable in the comments below."

After the workout, he heads to the sink to brush his teeth. Then it's Stella's turn. They hit the park for some off-leash time and dog-to-dog tug-of-war.

"This past week the weather has been so beautiful," Seth says. "Every day it's been clear and sunny, so it's always fun taking Stella out to play with the other dogs."

They swing back to Walmart to grab groceries. He picks up peanut butter, ground beef, microwavable rice, sweet and sour wing sauce, and Swiss Miss hot chocolate. Then it's time to cook.

"Tonight, I'm making a simple recipe. It's just ground beef with veggies and rice," he says. "So good and easy to make."

He ends the day by the truck with a skillet and a sign-off: "Thank you so much for watching, I'll see you guys back on the road tomorrow. And don't forget to stay saucy."

Seth's approach is simple but pointed: Do more with less.

While we can't know how much gasoline Seth uses while parked, which could offset some of his efficiency gains, the camper life should overall allow him to cut energy use and waste while making time for what matters most. You don't need a massive footprint to live well — just the right mindset and a dog who's down for the ride.

The comments show that message landed:

One said, "Jealous, looks like a great way to live."

Another complimented, "You're doing a great job with you and Stella. Keep up the good work. Stay safe and happy."

