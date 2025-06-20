  • Home Home

Couple shares stunning video tour after building off-grid tiny home: 'Looks like a Pinterest board brought to life'

"It's been a labor of love."

by Geri Mileva
"It's been a labor of love."

Photo Credit: Living Big In A Tiny House, YouTube

As featured on the YouTube channel Living Big In A Tiny House, a couple built a tiny DIY off-grid home that runs on solar energy.

Maddison and Kyle, who've spent nearly two years traveling Australia in a Sprinter van, built a tiny house using a secondhand trailer and materials such as copper, aluminum, and recycled timber. "It's been a labor of love," Maddison said in the video.

"This tiny house looks like a Pinterest board brought to life," said channel host Bryce Langston.

Maddison and Kyle's tiny DIY house gained attention online not only for its cozy, rustic look but also for the fact that it's off the grid. Solar energy powers it, and the shed stores energy through rooftop panels.

The home's lighting is free of harsh blue light and adjusts throughout the day to support better sleep and circadian rhythms.

Maddison and Kyle rely on a rainwater tank for their water supply, though dry spells can make it difficult.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

This off-grid home highlights the benefits of tiny living, including reduced energy costs. Solar panels help reduce electricity bills. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average annual amount of electricity purchased by a U.S. residential electric-utility customer was 10,791 kilowatt hours in 2022.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can cut energy costs to nearly $0. EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from vetted installers, saving up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While solar panels may be costly due to the upfront investment, homeowners who want to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while helping the planet can also opt to lease solar panels. Palmetto's LightReach installs panels without a down payment and locks in low energy rates.

In addition to lowering monthly bills, downsizing can help cool the planet and address rising global temperatures. More modest living options make it easier to adopt energy-efficient solutions to reduce reliance on pollution-causing sources such as gas and coal.

Would you live in a home made of bacteria?

Absolutely 🦠

Depends on the cost 💰

Depends how it looks 🏡

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

YouTube users were delighted to see the tiny home, with many commenting on its beautiful, rustic design.

"This is the best tiny house I've ever seen," one user commented.

"I love their tiny home. It looks absolutely welcoming and comfortable," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x