Tiny homeowner shares inside look at their cozy cottage: 'It's literally so perfect'

It's rare to see anything with a 100% approval rating on social media, but a TikToker's tiny home seems to have pulled off the feat.

Content creator Presley (@presleymiddleton) unveiled a tour of their tiny cottage, and it was love at first sight for viewers on TikTok.

Presley's tour begins with a view of the bathroom of the cottage-style tiny house. The full-size tub overlooks a serene view of nature.

Since the bathroom, like everything else, is impressively space-efficient, Presley doesn't have to skimp on personal touches like houseplants, flowers, and decorative accessories.

Next on the tour is the kitchen and dining setup, which features must-haves such as a stove, sink, ample counter space, dining table, and a refrigerator. Again, Presley impresses with decorative touches like a stained-glass window above the sink, oriental rugs, more houseplants, and cleverly-hung items that both save space and add to the decor.

The living space features next, and it includes a couch for lounging, a workspace, and a bed. Mounted shelving helps maximize the space. Closing it out is the laundry and closet area, which features the machines, a dresser, and well-organized clothing, linens, and bags.

It all adds up to a cozy, stunning cabin that looks like the perfect base for living in nature.

"It's literally so perfect," a user gushed of the setup.

Not only does Presley's tiny cottage look like an awesome place to live, but it is probably economical as well. With how compact the space is, energy usage is likely well below that of a conventional home. Other financial benefits could include lower property taxes and a lower build cost.

That's why tiny homes are becoming an increasingly appealing proposition given high housing prices. Their popularity is also beneficial for the planet, as their more efficient construction generates less pollution, and reduced energy usage means potentially less reliance on planet-heating dirty energy.

Users couldn't get enough of Presley's layout and were seriously envious of the cottage.

"Obsessed is an understatement," a user shared. "It all looks so cozy and welcoming."

"This deserves an award!" another viewer suggested.

