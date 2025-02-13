  • Home Home

Homeowner stuns internet with home that only cost $20K to build: 'That's pretty amazing'

"Take me to this mystical land where lumber is still affordable."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently showed off the result of their handiwork to r/TinyHouses. To call it "impressive" is an understatement.

"Myself and two other guys built this over a period of a couple years," said the original poster. "Still got a few finishing touches left, but so close to done I'd like to share. 275 sq ft indoors, not including 140 sq ft porch, and 50 sq ft outdoor shower."

Best of all? The builder said it cost about $20,000 and an additional $8,500 for concrete and labor. It's worth noting that the build was in Roatan, Honduras, where your dollar can go much further.

In a later post showing off the finished interior, the original poster said labor cost about $20-30/day per person, which is the biggest cost savings to the point it's possibly questionable as to whether it's fair pay for the labor, though it does at least align with or exceed the living wage in the country, according to the Anker Research Institute.

The Redditor said they plan on using the place as a guest house and rental. TCD has seen other tiny homes come in at around the same price point, though without the same elaborate concrete work.

While this build is on the grid, tiny homes are the go-to method for going off the grid. Thanks to robust solar energy options, rugged individualists can keep their residences powered deep in the wilderness. Some remarkable homes have gone this route.

Watch now: Company turns wood from torn-down urban buildings into heirloom-quality furniture

Tiny homes can also be great for the environment. The smaller footprint means less energy is needed for heating and cooling. Plus, they require fewer raw materials to put up. That also means going easy on your wallet, especially if you're able to live somewhere with lower labor expenses and fewer building regulations. You're not out of luck otherwise, however. TCD has a starter's guide on lowering your utility bills with the house you have.

Reddit commenters were thoroughly blown away by the tiny home in Honduras.

"Wow that's pretty amazing! I love it!" replied one gobsmacked commenter.

"Take me to this mystical land where lumber is still affordable," lamented the top commenter.

