Video of parents’ bizarre prank on their children sparks outrage online: ‘I’d be livid’

Excessive tinfoiling probably hasn’t been on most people’s bingo cards of damaging overconsumption practices.

One person may have changed that, however, after posting a video of a two-story house completely wrapped in the shiny aluminum material, sparking outrage on Reddit in the subreddit r/Anticonsumption.

“So much waste for a joke!” the Redditor wrote in a reshare of the clip from two years ago, which was initially posted in the subreddit r/bizarrelife and captioned, “Why?”

Barely an inch of the house was spared, with the filmers of the video revealing that the prank occurred at the home of their son and daughter-in-law when they were away on vacation.

“I’d be livid,” one commenter wrote, also pointing out the incredible amount of waste that was produced by the joke.

Even though aluminum is an abundant resource on Earth and the foil has a “near infinite recycling rate,” according to Cirt, giving another type of silver lining to this situation, the production of the material still comes with a cost.

According to the World Economic Forum, the aluminum sector is responsible for around 1.2 billion tons of harmful carbon pollution annually, accounting for 2% of heat-trapping gases created by the actions of humans.

The process to refine the material also produces toxic waste that can contaminate both water and soil, as detailed by The Aluminum Paradox report, which points out that responsible use and proper recycling of the material is “vital for clean energy.”

It’s unclear if any of the tinfoil used to wrap the house came from the vacationing couple’s cupboards, but if some did, they may pivot to other forms of food storage in the future to avoid giving anyone this type of idea.

Undoubtedly, though, Redditors in the comments section agreed they wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of this type of prank.

“The last thing I want to do when I get home from vacation is find out that I need to spend hours ripping tinfoil off of my belongings,” one person wrote.

“This is how you lose spare key rights real fast,” another said.

“Just no,” a third person added.

