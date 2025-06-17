Mom shows off unbelievable kitchen gadget that can help make the most of your groceries: 'We just run it after dinner'

A plant-loving mom is turning some heads on TikTok by demonstrating how a countertop composting device transforms daily kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer in just 16 hours. Her video showcases an innovative solution that turns food waste into valuable plant food without the mess or smell of traditional composting.

TikTok creator Michelle (@ohtheplacesyoullgrow) shows how she uses the Lomi electric composter to process everything from banana peels to edamame shells and leftover takeout vegetables. The sleek countertop device has garnered millions of views as people discover this game-changing approach to household waste management.

#plantparenthood #plantmom #planttok #plantparent #houseplants #compost #composting #fertilizer ♬ Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar @ohtheplacesyoullgrow Exclusive disc0unt on my kitchen composter in my b10 🌱 I seriously don't know why I thought putting in fats and greasy food was a good idea 💩. As if my Monsteras were going to enjoy BEEF all of a sudden 😂. Now this composter CAN break down meat. HOWEVER, for the setting that creates fertilizer, you only want to add things like fruits, veggies, legumes, and coffee grounds. I've been sharing in my Stories my journey of composting my food lately, and I'm REALLY enjoying the process because it (1) feeds my plants (2) reduces food waste (3) doesn't leave a gross wet pile of old food in a compost bin. My friend actually gave me this composter awhile back and I finally got around to using it and I can't stop! Do you compost? . . . . #plantsoftiktok

In the video, she notes that: "I've been making my own fertilizer for my house plants using food scraps throughout the day." She says that adding various kitchen scraps and a compost accelerator that "contains microorganisms that help break down the food, and it reduces any odors because no one wants a smelly compost bin.

"The whole cycle takes about 16 hours, so we just run it after dinner, and the next day you're left with the soil-like substance, and it's packed full of good nutrients for your plants." The creator says that "literal trash has turned into something good for my plants."

This electric composting technology addresses multiple environmental and consumer benefits. Households can significantly reduce their food waste footprint while creating valuable fertilizer that eliminates the need for store-bought plant food. The device saves money on both waste disposal and gardening supplies, reducing methane pollution that occurs when organic waste decomposes in landfills.

The convenience factor makes sustainable living accessible for busy families who lack outdoor space for traditional composting. The Lomi runs quietly overnight and requires minimal maintenance, allowing users to simply add scraps throughout the day and wake up to fresh fertilizer. This effortless approach removes common barriers that prevent people from composting, making it easier than ever to turn daily waste into gardening power.

Needless to say, viewers were eager to give it a go.

"I have to try this!" commented one user.

Another shared their success with the Lomi: "We love our Lomi!!! I have the green one it's gorg!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.