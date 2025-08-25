Woman shares brilliant hack using old food jar: 'Actually amazing'

Repurposing and reusing old items are some of our most effective ways to fight pollution. And finding clever ways to rescue an old item from the dumpster and use it for something new can be oddly satisfying.

The scoop

One such helpful hack was recently posted to TikTok by user Mikaela (@mikaelannshumake).

In the short video, a coffee drink is prepared in a cleaned-out Bonne Maman jelly jar and taken on the go. Underneath the video, the caption reads, "It's like a mason jar but cute."

How it's helping

Hacks like these come with both financial and environmental benefits. First and foremost, they save people money. But they also keep previously used items out of our already crowded landfills or even our oceans.

This is important because we all tend to waste a lot. In fact, it is estimated that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted each year, so any hack that encourages food preservation can be helpful. Hacks that get rid of single-use water bottles are also tremendous, as one plastic bottle takes 450 years to decompose.

Luckily, the internet is filled with helpful hacks like this that demonstrate ingenious ways to take an old item and turn it into something new.

For instance, one clever hacker took to Instagram to demonstrate how they used old, empty prescription bottles to take salad dressing on the go. A mom posted on TikTok how old baby bottles were the perfect receptacles for snacks. Another hack revealed an ingenious way to avoid food spoiling before a vacation. The user demonstrated how they take their perishable foods and make them into a soup or stew that they can freeze, and then defrost and eat when they return home.

There are many other ways to be environmentally responsible besides these clever hacks.

First and foremost is knowledge. It is imperative for people to know their recycling options. For those who want to get rid of items and make a little money, there are several organizations that might buy your old clothes or electronics. Some companies offer rewards programs for donating your old stuff while decluttering your home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were impressed at the ingenuity.

One said, "They are actually amazing jars for everything I love them!" Another added, "I use my little one all the time!"

