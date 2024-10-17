Homeowner shares money-saving water hack to easily nourish your plants: 'This is genius'

Instead of letting all of the water wash down the drain, why not give it some purpose?

With record-high temperatures and droughts, water has become a hot commodity. One TikToker has a smart and simple hack on how to make your water go the extra mile.

The scoop

Sustainable enthusiast Lauren Bash (@relauren) gives the 101 on what to do with excess shower water.

In the video, Lauren puts a bucket — purchased at a thrift store for a single dollar — in the shower while the water heats up to collect water. That water from that bucket is then used to water her plants later.

"A little water saving protip for ya," she wrote in the caption.

How it's working

This is a super simple and easy way to save money, energy, and resources. Instead of letting all of the water wash down the drain, why not give it some purpose? The plants will be happy, and there's something to be said for the peace of mind that comes with preventing waste.

Until aqua loops are commercialized, showers tend to use a lot of energy. The average shower lasts eight minutes and uses 16 gallons of water. The EPA reported that showering accounts for more than 1 trillion gallons of water every year in America, accounting for nearly 17% of indoor water use.

Small individual efforts, like Lauren's protip, can be made to reduce water usage and all of the energy it requires. Switching to a WaterSense shower head is an easy way to help you and your family use less water.

These EPA-approved shower heads are 20% more efficient than their standard counterparts and can save families 2,700 gallons of water — the same amount used to power a home for 11 days.

With global water shortages affecting everything from herd mortality, food supply, farm production, and hydro-energy sources to quality of life, it's more important than ever to find ways to use less water. You can minimize your carbon footprint by taking shorter showers, transitioning to a natural lawn, or installing a heat pump.

What people are saying

Over 13,000 people approved of Lauren's water hack. Several people couldn't believe they'd never heard of this tip before, while others piggy-backed on the idea with even more suggestions.

"This is genius," a TikToker wrote.

"This is how I flush my toilet," another commented.

"I also keep a pitcher next to my kitchen sink to fill while heating the water," added a third.

