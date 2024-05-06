Millions of people to ration water and electricity as severe drought persists: 'Each kilowatt and each drop of water that are not consumed will help us face this reality'

Two South American nations are dealing with the impacts of severe drought, with residents being called on to ration water and electricity consumption.

What's happening?

Ecuador and Colombia have been hit hard by El Niño, a recurring weather pattern in which temperatures rise in the Pacific Ocean. While it is responsible for increased flood risks, it also brings the possibility of drought, and both countries have experienced plenty of the latter.

Ecuador's reservoirs have been depleted, reducing hydroelectric power output significantly.

"We urge Ecuadorians to cut their electricity consumption in this critical week," the ministry of energy said in a statement, per The Guardian. "And consider that each kilowatt and each drop of water that are not consumed will help us face this reality."

Why is this so concerning?

As El Niño occurs every two to seven years, it seems that this problem would present itself only a couple of times a decade. However, global temperatures are rising from human-caused pollution, increasing the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events such as droughts. This means El Niño is not a cause of the issue but more a phenomenon that exacerbates existing concerns.

With Ecuador and Colombia relying on water for energy production in addition to needing it for drinking, cooking, and cleaning, dwindling supplies will likely lead to increased health emergencies from dehydration, poor nutrition, and a lack of sanitation. A power shortage will only make this issue worse if hospitals struggle to keep the lights on.

What's being done to manage the situation in Ecuador and Colombia?

Ecuador has published schedules for blackouts in major cities, with power expected to be shut off for around three hours. Meanwhile, in Colombia, tax credits are being offered to businesses that reduce their electricity consumption.

Colombia has also suspended electricity exports to Ecuador. According to The Guardian, hydroelectric power is responsible for 70% of Colombia's electricity supply. Water rationing has also been introduced in the capital city of Bogota.

In the bigger picture, though, both countries are striving to reduce their carbon pollution levels to prevent the excessive release of planet-warming gases, which are making thermometer readings rise and increasing drought risks.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, Ecuador is seeking to reduce emissions between 20.4% to 25% below "business as usual" levels by 2030.

Colombia has set a carbon-neutral goal for 2050, while also outlining intentions to reduce black carbon by 40% below 2014 levels by 2030.

But wherever we are in the world, there are steps we can take to reduce pollution. Whether it's cutting the amount of meat we eat or investing in domestic renewable energy, even small actions can have wide-reaching impacts.

