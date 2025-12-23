Woman shares easy way to remove common stains from cutting board: 'I had no idea'

It just takes a couple ingredients to make it work.

Getting a stain out of a wooden cutting board has never been easier.

The scoop

TikTok user Chef Kelly Scott (@kellyscleankitchen) demonstrated how to get food stains off a wooden cutting board with baking soda.

After she cuts up some vibrant purple potatoes, Kelly puts a solid amount of baking soda on the board. She soaks a sponge in hot water and scrubs the baking soda into the board. After a rinse with soap and water, the cutting board looks pretty good.

"Back to being as good as new!" Kelly says at the end of the video.

How it's helping

Baking soda is incredibly inexpensive and great at removing odors.

Using baking soda to clean can save you money at the store and reduce your exposure to potentially toxic chemicals. It can even minimize plastic clutter around your home. Other more natural cleaners include hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, and lemons.

It's also important to stay safe while using any cleaning products. While hydrogen peroxide and vinegar are safe on their own, don't mix them together. Brian Sansoni of the American Cleaning Institute told Reader's Digest that they can form peracetic acid, which is corrosive and can harm people.

When used correctly, these cleaners can tackle tough stains and disinfect surfaces.

Vinegar can refresh a showerhead or microwave. Half an orange and some baking soda can make your car's headlights look brand-new. If you're not allergic, walnuts are great for getting scratches out of wooden furniture.

Swapping out cleaning tools can be more cost-effective and eco-friendly as well. One Instagram user found that the coconut husk scourer she uses to clean her dishes is efficient and "long-lasting."

As for the cutting board itself, Kelly mentioned in another TikTok that wooden cutting boards are more hygienic than plastic. In addition to baking soda, treating your board regularly with mineral oil can extend its life.

What everyone's saying

Several people in the comments found the hack very helpful.

Love this. Thank u," one person said.

Another person wrote: "I swear the key to cleaning anything is a scrub daddy and some baking soda."

"Omg thankyou. Ive always gotten such an ick from wooden cutting boards because I had no idea how to clean them properly. They always smelled," a third TikTok user said.

