Mom warns against the common cleaning technique that could destroy your charcuterie board: ‘I made that mistake’

Charcuterie — what’s not to love? But if you’ve chowed down on a beautiful board of fruit and cheese before, you know that cleanup isn’t always as simple as it sounds. One TikToker is showing us an amazing way to keep our wooden cutting boards looking good as new — and you don’t need soap or water!

The Scoop

So now that the guests are gone and so is all the cheese, you may find yourself reaching for the soap and scrubber. But stop! Rosalynn Daniels (@rosalynndaniels), a food content creator and mother, has a way to clean your beautiful wooden cutting board that won’t damage it.

In the video, she says all you will need is a lemon and some kosher salt. Sprinkle the salt on the board, cut the lemon in half, and use the exposed part of the lemon to scrub the salt into the board. If your board needs a bit deeper of a cleaning, you can mix in some baking soda with the salt.

“You’ll see that it will take out odors and some of the stains, and just kind of bring your board back to life,” she explains.

Once you’ve scrubbed your board, all you have to do is wipe it down with a clean towel or rag. It’s seriously that simple. Once it’s wiped down, the Tiktoker explains that she also likes to put a little bit of oil on the rag and shine the board up.

In the comments, she goes on to explain that if your board is sealed, she uses olive oil to reseal it. If the board is unsealed, she uses grapeseed oil.

How it’s Helping

We love a good cleaning hack, and this one has it all. It’s a simple, effective way to keep your wooden cutting boards looking brand new. This trick also helps keep wooden cutting boards from warping — something that can happen when exposed to water.

This trick is just one way you can make your kitchen a bit more sustainable. And it’s not just great for the environment — it’s good for you, too.

“VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches,” Lung.org reports.

Keeping chemicals out of your home also keeps them out of your body.

But why stop here? There are tons of hacks out there that can help you ditch your kitchen cleaners and create more sustainable ways to clean.

What Everyone is Saying

Other TikTokers were pumped to learn the hack, with many saying they’ve been at a loss for how to clean their boards.

“I got TWO as wedding gifts and use them for display,” one person writes. “The regular board is the one I actually use. You got me thinking I need to use a custom board now!”

“Yeah I made that mistake,” another adds.

“I neeeeded this! We got a wooden serving board from Goodwill but we were stumped on how to clean it 😂” another says.

Another TikToker pointed out that this cleaning pair seems to be the new go-to.

“I just want to know what can’t be cleaned with lemon and salt? I think I’ve seen 1,000 TikToks with this combo 😅”

So the next time you need to give a cutting board (or anything?) a good cleaning, grab that lemon and salt! Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.

