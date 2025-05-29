Homeowner baffled by mysterious swarm discovered on garden leaves: 'Bizarre to see so many in one place'

A gardener has been left concerned after finding one of their garden plants covered with funky-looking beetles.

They shared a picture on Reddit, which showed over 20 of the bugs gathered on five leaves.

The gardener asked, "Are these friends or foe?" and wondered if they needed to get rid of the little critters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters responded with positive news — these beetles are definitely friends. They're tiger beetles, and they didn't get their name from the stripes on their backs.

Instead, they got their moniker because of their aggressive, predatory behavior. They chase down smaller insects emphatically and can move at impressive speeds — over 5.5 miles per hour, according to Iowa State University.

Thankfully for the Redditor, they're beneficial to most gardens. The beetles can keep pest populations down, getting rid of insects that will snack on the plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This congregation of tiger beetles is a great sign for this garden. They're not considered an invasive species, so they can help keep the local ecosystem balanced.

Rewilding your lawn or garden helps species like these beetles thrive. Native plants also require substantially less maintenance, so you can save time as well as money on gardening supplies.

Caring for a rewilded space is almost effortless thanks to creatures like the tiger beetle. Choosing native plants supports these creatures, as well as pollinators, which are crucial to ecosystems. Without pollinators, the crop supply would suffer, and humans could face food insecurity.

Planting a garden where animals like these beetles can thrive also helps create a cooler, cleaner planet, as plants absorb harmful planet-warming gases from the air.

Many other Redditors pointed out the benefits of tiger beetles. One answered, "Tiger beetles — they are friends! They'll keep pests in check."

"As the name implies, they're predators," someone else said. "Beneficial insects, no doubt, but it's bizarre to see so many in one place at one time."

People were surprised to see such a large group of tiger beetles, but it likely means this garden is thriving.

Someone else joked, "This is so weird it doesn't even look real. They called a meeting at your plant."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.